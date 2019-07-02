Sivas Massacre: ‘the fire that burned in Madımak 26 years ago is still warm inside’

The Sivas Massacre, an arson attack took place on July 2, 1993, it was staged by a militant radical Islamists at the Madımak Hotel that killed 33 intellectuals and two hotel personnel, commemorations taking place on its 26th anniversary.

During the Pir Sultan Abdal Festival organized by Pir Sultan Abdal Culture Association in Sivas 33 writers, including Asım Bezirci, Nesimi Çimen, Muhlis Akarsu, Behçet Aysan, Uğur Yanar, Metin Altıok and Hasret Gültekin, as well as 2 hotel workers were killed by radical.

In a statement made by Jale Özer the president of the Atatürk Society UK said: “26 years ago this massacre actually made our intellectuals and artists of modern Turkey’s road to enlightenment string was made against the note and all colors. However, those who say “they” should die… should know that Sivas’s light never went out and will never be extinguished. On the contrary, their ideas, their thoughts will always enlighten us, we will have light.

In order to avoid this pain again; What we have today to show the way out of the darkness to the light and to transform the language of hate into love. This way, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in the light of science and reason shown to us without bothering each other, different ideas, ideas which considered wealth, religion and sect, as separation from believers and unbelievers, secular, democratic, modern, and disseminate all the enlightenment to our country fought for the survival of the modern Republic of Turkey.

The Atatürk Society UK is awareness, 26 years ago we lost in Sivas, and each of which is the cornerstone of the enlightenment of the modern Republic of Turkey 33 our lights, our artists and remember with respect our tiny children, our country’s peace and brotherhood, unity and togetherness, our part for the re-establishment of love and respect You will do the task and contemporary, we promise once again that we will continue our struggle for the survival of the secular and modern Republic of Turkey”