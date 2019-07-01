Fun and games at Day-Mer Children’s Day

Day-Mer Children’s Day took place on Sunday 30 June, with fun activities set up along with food the event saw the young children and their families attending enjoying the organised event.

From drawing, paintings, beadwork and fun games such as chest and ball games and many more, the children had a number of activities for them to enjoy and the event also has a balloon artist making different object and shapes of the children.

Homemade food was available for everyone to enjoy and drinks, the event took place at a Tottenham school where everyone was able to enjoy the school garden area.

The Day-Mer children’s Day is one of the events on the week-long program organised by the Day-Mer Cultural and Arts Festival, which will hold its final day of celebrations at Clissold Park on Sunday 7 July 2019.