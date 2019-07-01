Fun and games at Day-Mer Children’s Day

2 saat önce
0 92 Bir dakikadan az

Day-Mer Children’s Day took place on Sunday 30 June, with fun activities set up along with food the event saw the young children and their families attending enjoying the organised event. 

Images: Oktay Sahbaz

From drawing, paintings, beadwork and fun games such as chest and ball games and many more, the children had a number of activities for them to enjoy and the event also has a balloon artist making different object and shapes of the children.

Homemade food was available for everyone to enjoy and drinks, the event took place at a Tottenham school where everyone was able to enjoy the school garden area.

The Day-Mer children’s Day is one of the events on the week-long program organised by the Day-Mer Cultural and Arts Festival, which will hold its final day of celebrations at Clissold Park on Sunday 7 July 2019.

 

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

1 saat önce
37

Day-Mer çocuk şenliğine ilgi yoğundu

3 gün önce
227

The countdown for the 3rd Turkish Cypriot Cultural festival begins

4 gün önce
142

The 3rd Luton Turkfest is taking place on 30 June

6 gün önce
142

‘Near enough Lady Elizabeth’ performed on stage at Day-Mer

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin