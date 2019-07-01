Tens of thousands filled the 3rd Turkish Cypriot Cultural Festival

Tens of thousands of people filled the Enfield Athletic field, as the large crowds grew more and more throughout the day to the point organisers had to close the entre for a short period of time as the crowds were had filled the limit of people allowed into the area.

On Sunday 30 June the 3rd Turkish Cypriot Culture festival took place in Enfiled, North London. Thousands of members of the Turkish speaking committee flocked to the festival from near and far.

Along with thousands of local people for the borough and many more how have been following the festival online, all made a day with the sun shining and warm weather, people of all ages and backgrounds joining together to enjoy all the festival had to offer and learning about the Turkish Cypriot culture.

With two stages set with a full program of music, performances and entertainment were nonstop for the start to finish of the day. The second stage that hosted the Mid Summer Ball for the first time this year saw 20 Turkish Cypriot DJ’s plus a host of special guest and performs for the crowds.

Nearly 100 stalls took their places at the festivals, with visitors coming up to see what they had to offer, from food stalls, crafts, travel, construction and many many more. Children enjoying the fun fair area which was filled, picnic tables full, everyone enjoying Cypriot food, desserts and pastries.

