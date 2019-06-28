Turkish sculptor to make a stand against London murders

ARTIST Yüksel Ünlü plans to make a ‘reaction’ sculpture to the violence in London. Ünlü, who has been living in London since 1996, spoke to Londra Gazete and underlined that it, was not right to be indifferent to the violence and murders in London.

Unlu said “So far the first half of 2019 has seen 59 fatal violence attacks when we look at these figures, we live by chance in London. It’s time to call it a stop. Everyone reacts from their point of view. I also want to show my reaction with the artistic work, a statue”

Underlining that the Turkish-speaking community has also been affected by the murders in London, Ünlü said he wanted to react to the events saying “I want to make a sculpture as a reaction to the murders and violence in London. I am in the process of negotiating with the London councils. However, I need sponsors to demonstrate this reaction. ”

In addition to providing financial assistance as a sponsor, Ünlü also addressed the families of people who lost their lives as a result of violence in London. “I need to talk to them to get some details and get permission from the families. I would like families affected to contact me on 07828676028 so we can talk”.

Talking about his work and what he is planning to do, he mentions that names would be included and that “I have been dealing with sculpture art for about 10 years. I’ve done a ‘mermaid’ statue in Barnet before. I’ve had a lot of work. But this time, the work I will do is much more meaningful and important for me. My current project is to make a heart-shaped sculpture with a width of 6 meters and a length of 2 and a half meters. In this heart-shaped statue, I want to write the names of those killed in London. It has not yet been determined where. I put my hand under the stone, and that’s how I react. I call on everyone to help me.”