Manchester Day festival took to the streets

THE Manchester Day Festival celebrated its 10th anniversary with a glorious carnival march and public concerts. This year for the fourth time the Turkish Community Association of North West England, serving in Manchester, participated in the festival.

This year, they proudly represented Turkey, their background and culture in front of thousands of people with an interesting presentation and Manchester’s multicultural city.

The festival holds great importance Turkish speaking community living in and around Manchester, took place on Sunday, June 23rd with great joy and enthusiasm.

Speaking to Londra Gazete the association’s president Gülçin Cloud said “On that day we all had one heart and that heart beated for Turkey. We successful introduced Manchester’s 80,000 people who watched and read about the festival to Turkey. we think we give them good impressions of our country and its people, and that makes us extraordinarily proud.”