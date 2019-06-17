Summer charity Bazaar was organised by Suleymaniye Mosque

The annual summer charity bazaar by Süleymaniye Mosque was held on Friday 14 June in East London.

After the noon prayer held in Süleymaniye Mosque, prayers and a large number of people from the community joined together on the mosque grounds and took part in the Bazaar. With kebabs, Turkish desserts, Turkish tea and coffee available the bazaar saw a large crowd of people throughout the day visiting the bazaar.

The money collected from Bazaar’s sales will be spent on some 70 children who are cared for by the Süleymaniye Mosque. Each year the mosques hold its annual Bazaar to help collect donations for these young children and collect aid for them.

Particularly Muslims and dozens of people who want to contribute to the bazaar participated in the Bazaar unity and solidarity was the scene of conversations.