NHS food review after 5 die from listeria outbreak

On Friday 15 June the number of deaths related to pre-packed sandwiches and salads at hospitals had risen from three to five, Public Health England.

It said evidence suggested the deceased ate the products before 25 May.

Products from the Good Food Chain, which supplied to 43 NHS trusts, have been withdrawn and production halted.

“I have been incredibly concerned by this issue and strongly believe that we need a radical new approach to the food that is served in our NHS,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

“I have instructed the NHS to conduct a root and branch review of hospital food.”

Dr Nick Phin, deputy director of the National Infection Service at PHE, said there had been no new cases in over two weeks.

“We would have expected most cases to have appeared by now,” he said.

“We’ve taken steps to make sure the product is no longer distributed, and therefore the public and the NHS patients are safe.”