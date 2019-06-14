Memorial event for late Necdet Topçu

IN the memory of Necdet Topçu, Londra Gazete will be holding a friendly football tournament event on Sunday 16 June from 12-5pm to commemorate, remember and celebrate his life dedicated to the sports.

Come join and celebrate Londra Gazete’s late sports editor Necdet Topçu, with food and drinks available, open to our all our community members, from sports, football, friends, readers and more.

Sponsoring the event will be Osman Balıkçıoğlu and the Balıkçıoğlu Cabaret theatre.

The tournament will be organised at Londra Gazete in partnership together with the London Turkish Masters Football Federation.

The tournament will be taking place at the Wadham Lodge Sports Grounds (E17 4JP), there will also be a table with pictures taken by Necdet Topçu thought out his career.

For anyone that would like to join the tournament or find out more information, you can call 0208 889 5025 and Ümit Çıkrıkçıoğlu on 0777 876 6766.