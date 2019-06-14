Berken Akcan sentenced for carrying a knife

Enfield Police’s North Area Proactive Unit detained Berken Akcan in the N9 area whilst out on patrol.

A large kitchen knife was concealed and recovered by Officers.

Berken was arrested and charged with the offence of Posses knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place, ( namely a kitchen knife)

According to the social media post by Enfield police, Berken was remanded in custody and put straight before the Courts. He convicted at Highbury Magistrates Court and given a custodial sentence of 14 weeks imprisonment.