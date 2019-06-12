20mph speed limit to be set on central London roads

A speed limit of 20mph will be imposed on all central London roads managed by Transport for London (TfL) in a bid to reduce road deaths.

All TfL roads within the Congestion Charging Zone (CCZ) will be subject to the limit by 2020.

Some critics said the speed limit would make no difference because traffic already moves so slowly in the area.

The Vision Zero scheme is a collaboration between the London mayor, TfL and the Metropolitan Police.

Pedestrians hit by a vehicle driven at 20mph are five times less likely to be killed than if they are hit at 30mph, according to the mayor’s office.

A study found that about four lives a year were saved when a 20mph scheme was rolled out in Bristol, but similar plans in Manchester were reviewed over concerns they were not reducing the number of accidents.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also wants to introduce the 20mph limit on high-risk roads in London’s suburbs, but these plans are subject to discussions with borough councils.

He said the “bold and far-reaching plans” will help to reduce the more than 2,000 people who are killed or seriously injured on London’s roads each year.

“No death or serious injury on London’s roads should be treated as acceptable or inevitable,” Mr Khan added.