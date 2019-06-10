Yasemin Allsop to be awarded MBE

Turkish academician Yasemin Allsop has been awarded the prestigious Member of the British Empire (MBE) in the Queen’s birthday honours list 2019.

Yasemin Allsop is being awarded for her services to Education and to Children and Families from Disadvantaged Backgrounds in London for the past 21 years.

Allsop, who workers as a lecturer for early years and primary at the University College London (UCL) Institute of education, one of the leading universities of the world, is proud of being awarded the order and said:

“We can get the engagement in the queen’s hands in July or August. From time to time princes can also give. The Member of the British Empire is not given based on a single work you do. I came to the United Kingdom in 1999. From 2004 to 2014 I worked as a teacher. I have been progressing in the academic field for the last 5 years. ”

Allsop continued: “Throughout my teaching and academic life, I organised free classes in many areas such as coding for children, parents or teachers. Disadvantaged families and their children come here. In addition to coding, I also support them in many aspects such as the use of technology.

I have a busy schedule in college, but I volunteer for disadvantaged schools in London. I don’t live in college, I want to reach as many children as I can help.

This is a source of pride not awarded as an educator from engagement from Turkey. This engagement shows that my effort is appreciated by the country’s biggest names. I’m proud.”