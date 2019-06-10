Man charged with Barış Küçük’s murder

24-year-old Adam Tarik has been charged with the murder of Barış Küçük.

Police charged Tarik on Sunday 9 June, he is due to appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court Today (10 June).

33-year-old Barış Küçük was stabbed in a suspected street robbery at the weekend lost his fight for life in hospital.

Küçük was stabbed in the leg in Haringey by a thug apparently trying to steal his mobile phone.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene in Seven Sisters Road shortly after 3 am on Saturday. Mr Küçük was taken to a north London hospital but died on Monday.

A 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday, 3 June – he has been released under investigation.

Police ask that anyone who has information that could assist police is asked to call 101 ref CAD 1360/1JUN, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.