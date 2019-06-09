Yellow weather warning issued, heavy rain across South East

3 saat önce
0 100 Bir dakikadan az

Brits are braced for downpours, floods and possible travel disruption as heavy rain is set to sweep across the UK throughout next week.

The Met Office has issued several severe weather warnings for rain lasting from early on Monday until midday on Thursday. A yellow warning for rain comes into force from 4am on Monday across much of south and east England.

Forecasters have warned up to 60mm of rain could fall in the south-east of England tomorrow in less than six hours.

Heavy rain will then push north and eastwards up the country, with up to 80mm possible across high ground in the northeast by Wednesday.

“There is a chance that continued periods of heavy rain may lead to localised flooding,” the Met Office said.

 

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

4 saat önce
312

Blazing fire engulfs a block of flats

2 gün önce
242

The Mayor of Ankara met with Jeremy Corbyn

5 gün önce
220

Mayor of Ankara Mansur Yavaş visited London

1 hafta önce
232

New York overtakes London as world’s financial hub

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin