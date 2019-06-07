Mesut Özil marries in Istanbul

Football star Mesut Özil marries his fiancee, former Miss Turkey Amine Gulse in Istanbul wedding today (7 June).

Özil announced in March that he had asked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to be his best man.

Özil has dated Gulse since 2017 and the couple announced their engagement in June 2018.

Özil and his other half are giving back again as they celebrate their special day. The Arsenal midfielder posted a lengthy statement on his social media pages that about the pledge and revealing how people can get involved.

“Many fans have asked me, my close relatives and friends about our wishes for tomorrow’s wedding. As a professional footballer I am in a fortunate and privileged position,” Özil wrote.

“However, I invite everyone who is willing and able to help to support a very special project close to both of our hearts that we will undertake with BigShoe.

“Amine and I will bear the expenses for surgeries of 1000 children in need. I’d be happy if in addition, many more treatments all over the world can be fulfilled.”