Memorial tournament for late Necdet Topçu

IN the memory of Necdet Topçu, Londra Gazete will be holding a football tournament on Sunday 16 June.

Londra Gazete’s sports editors since its establishment in 2001, Necdet Topçu life will be celebrated with a friendly football tournament.

Sponsoring the event will be Osman Balıkçıoğlu and the Balıkçıoğlu Cabaret theatre.

The tournament will be organised by Londra Gazete in partnership with Ümit Çıkrıkçıoğlu on behalf of the London Turkish Masters Football Federation.

The tournament will be taking place on Sunday 16 June at the Wadham Lodge Sports Grounds (E17 4JP) from 12 noon until 5 pm, for teams of over 35s.

For anyone that would like to join the tournament or find out more information, you can visit our office at 177 Green Lanes N13 4UR or call 0208 889 5025, Kemal Soyer on 0757 250 2141 and Ümit Çıkrıkçıoğlu on 0777 876 6766.