ON Friday 7 June a Bayram dinner and dance will be taking place with entertainment from well know names and food, the event is set to be this weekend’s biggest party.

With performance from Devrim Baca, major band, The Hames and Kerem Ergen, tickets which includes hot and cold meter’s, your main meal and after dinner fruits.

With big prices to be won at the dinner and dance a chance to win a 1-week stay from Noyanlar or an open ticket return included from Happy Day Travel.

Celebrating this Bayram with music, food, drinks and fun under one roof at the Prince and Princess Wedding Hall.

Ticket are £28 with a fixed menu, to get your call on 0203 478 7382, Engin Yorganci: 0773 841 0871, Dervim Baca: 0793 037 4973 and Huseyin Cemgunal: 0750 680 9051.