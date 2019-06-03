Man stabbed in a unprovoked attack in Haringey

Detectives in Haringey are appealing for information and witnesses after a man suffered a critical injury in a seemingly unprovoked attack.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 03:09hrs on Saturday, 1 June to reports of a stabbing at Seven Sisters Road, near the junction with Vartry Road.

Officers and LAS attended. At the scene, a 33-year-old man had suffered a stab wound to the leg.

The injured man was treated at the scene by medics before being taken to a north London hospital where his condition remains critical.

Detectives from North Area Command investigate. There have been no arrests.

