Donald Trump starts three day state visit in London

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived on Air Force One earlier on Monday (3 June) at Stansted Airport the couple were taken to the US ambassador’s home in central London, where they are staying.

Mr and Mrs Trumpare meeting the Queen on the first day of their state visit to the UK. Crowds were gathered outside Buckingham Palace as the president and the first lady landed by helicopter shortly after midday, where they were met by Prince Charles.

Later today, the Queen will host a state banquet at Buckingham Palace, also attended by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, House of Commons Speaker John Bercow, and Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable are all boycotting the state banquet.

Its also expect large protests which have been planned across several UK cities during the three-day visit, including London, Manchester, Belfast, and Birmingham to take place.