Day-Mer to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the London Square Stage

The Turkish and Kurdish Solidarity Center will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the London Square Stage with its photography exhibition, cinevision and cocktail event. The event organised by Day-Mer will take place at the Moorefield Road N17 6PY between June 12, 20.00 – 22.30. The exhibition will be held by the London Square Scene, which has over 30 years of play, over 40 games and over 1000 viewers, and a photo exhibition will be exhibited.

A statement was made by the London Square Scene saying: “Thousands of reasons as we all know from Turkey to England in 1989, people were forced to emigrate. Even though the work areas were different, the biggest workplaces were textile workshops.

In the early years of migration, we experienced many common problems in life here. As a different form of the excitation theater in terms of the exit point, as the voluntary amateur theater lovers who play the sketches describing the problems and exit points of the workers at the market places, street shops in front of the textile workshops and squares in the street, and taking the name from the street DAY-MER London Square We built the scene in those days… We have completed our 30th year by playing over 40 players and gathering 1000 people together with the actor, backstage light man, soundest, decorator and costume designer, assisting the volunteers who are willing to set up and remove the stage with the curtains.

With the short footage of the games we have played so far, we will prepare an exhibition with the posters and photographs of the squares in the games, and we decided to celebrate our 30th year with a cocktail.”