The 9th British Alevi Festival begins

THE British Alevi Federation and the Cemevi, organised this year’s annual Alevi festival the 9th anniversary of the British Alevi Festival, which took place on Sunday 26 May.

A festival reception was held to start the weeklong events planned started off at the Alevi Cultural Center and the Cemevi on Thursday 24 May, with members of the community join and a large number of local councillors attending the event to enjoy the performance.

Every year, the British Alevi Festival, which is one of the leading Alevi festivals in many cities in Europe, began its activities by starting on with the 9 the anniversary of the British Alevi Festival will continue its activities between May 24 and June 2.

Thousands of people filled the festival area which took place at Hackney Downs in London were and shared colourful moments, enjoyed performance and music. Traditional Alevi dishes were sold in tents also; there was a wide variety of refreshing food and drinks which many were available to people to enjoy.

The performance will be made a large number of performers, on Sunday’s event performances by Irmak Koca and Ezin Aslan, Umut Ozkan, Canan Sagar, Kemal Kulahci and Hasan Yildirim, Baran Deniz, Hamza Irkad, Suna Alan Paula Darwish, Group Scissors and Ferhat Tunc all took place.