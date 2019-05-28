Man fatally stabbed in Newham

A man has died after being stabbed in Forest Gate, Newham in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday 28 May.

Police officers were called at 1.15am to Warwick Road, E15 to reports that a fight was taking place.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was found suffering from stab injuries. He was taken to hospital by LAS where he sadly died.

Officers are working to inform his next of kin. Formal identification awaits.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

No arrests have been made at this time. The Homicide and Major Crime Command have been informed. Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CAD427/28May.