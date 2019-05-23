Man arrested for firing shots at a Mosque

A man has been arrested after shots were fired at a mosque during Ramadan prayers.

Worshippers at the Seven Kings Mosque in Ilford were part-way through evening prayers late on May 9 when the incident took place.

A man, said to have had his face covered, was reported to have entered the mosque but was chased out by people inside before he fired the gun.

Police said a 28-year-old was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence; possession of a firearm; possession with intent to supply; and two counts of assaulting a police officer.

He was taken to an east London police station, where he remains in custody.

A police spokesman added: “Officers, including firearms officers, attended. There were no reported injuries and no damage to the building.

“Ballistic evidence recovered from the scene suggested that the weapon was a blank firing handgun.

“Initial enquiries indicated that the incident may have stemmed from an earlier altercation in the street close to the mosque.

“Officers continue to work closely with representatives from the mosque and are providing reassurance to the local community.”