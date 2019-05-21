May offers second referendum vote only if MPs back her deal

Theresa May has said in a speech today that MPs now have “one last chance” to deliver Brexit, as she set out a “new Brexit deal”.

MPs will get a vote on whether to hold another referendum if they back the EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill, she said.

The bill also contains new guarantees on workers’ rights, environmental protections and the Irish backstop as well a customs “compromise”.

If MPs reject the bill, she warned them a negotiated exit would be “dead in the water” and Brexit could be stopped.

She sends to MPs is: “I have compromised, now I ask you to compromise too.”