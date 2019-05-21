Atatürk Commemoration & Youth and Sports Day celebrated in London

THE 19th May Atatürk Commemoration, Youth and Sports Day were celebrated with enthusiasm in London on its 100th anniversary.

London Embassy of Turkey Education Consultant and the TRNC Education Counsellor organised the event in celebration for this year’s special 100th anniversary of May 19 Atatürk Commemoration, Youth and Sports Day.

Taking place on Sunday 19 May 2019 at New River Sport Centre, North London, the event saw lots of Turkish School and youth organizations participate, with dance, singing and many sports activates taking place the day saw children young and older joining together for a day filled with fun.

A moment of silence was held for Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his comrades-in-arms and martyrs continued with folklore, folk dances, dance performances, poems and music during the ceremony, which began with the reading of the National Anthem.

In the organization, where the importance of Atatürk and the youth was emphasized, an official ceremony was held. The events, which were presented by educational institutions, were watched by the audience. The stadium, where the organization took place, was equipped with great Atatürk posters and taste food from the Turkish cuisine was sold in the stands.

London Consul General Çınar Ergin, TRNC Representative Oya Tuncalı, embassy staff, attachers, educators, representatives of various non-governmental organizations, from all Turkish and Turkish Cypriot community living in the London and young people joined.

