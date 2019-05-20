Number of learner drivers passing car theory test drops

THE number of learner drivers passing car theory tests has plummeted to its lowest level in more than a decade.

It comes as the test was made more difficult for learner drivers, with results showing that only 47 per cent of would-be-motorists having managed to pass the test over the past 12 months.

Statistics from the Department of Transport (DfT) showed that women are more likely to pass the test than men.

Over the last decade, there have been a whole host of reforms in order to toughen up the test which was introduced as a separate part of the test in 1997.

The changes include the number of multiple choice questions and stopping their publication in advance online, in order to stop people memorising them beforehand.

As part of the test, learner drivers are asked 50 multiple choice questions and need to answer 43 correctly in order to pass.

For the hazard perception part, they need to get 44 out of 75.

Learners must pass the theory test before sitting the practical exam.

The DfT states that about 1.34 million learner drivers have sat the theory test over the past year, with 47.4 per cent passing.

Figures for 2017-2018 show this was down for 48.7 per cent, the lowest proportion since 2007-08.

Across 2007-08 the pass rate stood at 65.4 per cent, in 2013-14 after new theory questions stopped being released online.