Ambassador Ümit Yalçın attended the Anzac Day Ceremony 

AMBASSADOR Ümit Yalçın participated in the commemoration ceremony of Anzac Day the wreath-dropping ceremony in London Whitehall on the 25 April.

Attending the ceremony Yalçın layer a wreath alone side the British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and other officials

ANZAC stands for Australian and New Zealand Army Corps. The soldiers in those forces quickly became known as Anzacs, and the pride they took in that name endures to this day.

One of Australia’s most important national occasions. It marks the anniversary of the first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand forces during the First World War.