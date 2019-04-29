Turkish mums plea to find son’s attacker Ayse Devris's 16 year old son is fighting for his life after being stabbed in Bow

The mother of a 16-year-old Turkish teen has made a plea for witnesses to come forward after her son was stabbed in his back on Wednesday 24 April in Bow, London.

Socaine is fighting for his life after being stabbed in the back, the knife has caused damage to his liver, a lung and kidney.

On Wednesday after calling her sons phone and receiving no answer Ayse Dervis a mum of six knew something wasn’t right.

A neighbour’s relative called saying that Socaine had been found stabbed in Lefevre Walk, Bow.

Calling her son phone again, this time a young boy answered crying ‘You need to get here’.

Driving to the scene of the incident Ayse was met with a crowd of people while police and paramedics treating Socaine.

At that moment Ayse explained “I just wanted to see Socaine. There were people everywhere. It didn’t feel real,”

A police car transported her to the hospital following the ambulance.

She said: “It feels as if I’m in a story you read daily about all these young boys.

“We just want to know if anyone saw anything. Any information will be treated confidentially. SK would help anyone. He’s a good boy at heart.

“Socaine’s my eldest. He changed my life. He showed me what real love really feels like.”

Added she wanted to thank the boy who stayed with Socaine using his T-shirt to stem the bleeding until paramedics arrived.

Ayse said: “We just want this person put away before he hurts someone else. It happens every day here, but I don’t want anyone else to go through this. It’s horrible.”

A Met spokeswoman confirmed officers were called at 3.02pm on Wednesday with the air ambulance attending.

There have been no arrests so far but enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.