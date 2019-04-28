School pupils enlisted into the war against hate crime

AN initiative designed to tackle bigotry, prejudice and hate crime is being launched in Enfield primary schools on 1 May.

The Heartstone Odyssey is aimed at Year 5, 6 and 7 pupils and is built around the book of the same name which follows a fictional character, Chandra, and documents her attempts to overcome intolerance, prejudice and racism with her friends – the mice.

The story deals with every aspect of hate crime and provides a number of fictional scenarios which allow children to define what constitutes intolerant behaviour.

After reading and discussing the book the pupils are encouraged to draw up a charter defining the values they have agreed which respect different religions, races and ways of life.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Cllr Achilleas Georgiou, said: “Intolerance and prejudice are never acceptable and Enfield Council will work with schools and young people to help encourage pupils to understand the importance of openness, tolerance and respect, and to confront unacceptable behaviour when they witness it, in a safe manner.”