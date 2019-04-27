29 year old murdered in Hackney

A murder investigation is underway following a fatal stabbing in Hackney.

Officers were called at around 2.43pm on Friday, 26 April to reports of a 29-year-old man suffering stab injuries on Frampton Park Road.

London Ambulance Service attended the scene and the man was taken to an east London hospital where he subsequently died.

A second man, believed aged in his 20s, was found suffering stab injuries on Wilton Way.

He has been taken to an east London hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

One male – no further details – was arrested at the scene on suspicion of GBH. He remains in custody.

Crime scenes remain in place at both locations.

Enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote CAD 4373/26April or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.