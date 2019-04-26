Hackney council set up new letting agency 

HACKNEY Council will be letting its first homes for rent in Homerton later this year.

Plans for eight homes at the Bridge House development to be sold to private sale will be now rented out at a “genuinely affordable” rate instead if the cabinet signs off plans on Monday.

The rent will be set at a third of average local incomes, which equates to about £900 a month for a two-bed property, compared to market rents of about £1,800 a month.

Due to the government doesn’t allow councils to let out its own living rent homes, the council is setting up its own not-for-profit letting agency to manage the homes, and sticking to its promise for #BetterRenting campaign against rogue landlords.

Mayor Phil Glanville said: “These new homes will provide a more affordable option to rent a modern, high-quality home while saving towards a deposit or household bills.

“Hackney’s 34,000 renters deserve a fairer deal, and whether it’s building our own genuinely affordable homes, enforcing against rogue landlords, or pushing the government to take radical action, we’re committed to doing everything we can to make renting in our borough better.”