More germs in men’s beards than on dogs fur

According to new research, there are more germs in men’s beards than in dogs’ fur.

Researchers done at the Hirslanden Clinic in Switzerland took swabs from the beards of 18 men and found every beard contained bacteria.

The team, who were testing whether it was hygienic to let dogs into the same MRI machines as humans, compared the beard samples to swabs taken from the necks of 30 dogs.

All the bearded men, aged between 18 – 76, showed high microbial counts, while only 23 out of 30 dogs had the same. Seven beards harboured germs that could be harmful to human health.