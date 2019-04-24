More germs in men’s beards than on dogs fur

4 saat önce
0 65 Bir dakikadan az

According to new research, there are more germs in men’s beards than in dogs’ fur.

Researchers done at the Hirslanden Clinic in Switzerland took swabs from the beards of 18 men and found every beard contained bacteria.

The team, who were testing whether it was hygienic to let dogs into the same MRI machines as humans, compared the beard samples to swabs taken from the necks of 30 dogs.

All the bearded men, aged between 18 – 76, showed high microbial counts, while only 23 out of 30 dogs had the same. Seven beards harboured germs that could be harmful to human health.

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Bir Cevap Yazın

İlgili haber

2 hafta önce
264

Wine can increase cancer risk

2 hafta önce
236

Easter eggs could cause ‘real’ damage

3 hafta önce
212

Hospitals to trial cargo bike transporting blood samples

3 hafta önce
186

5% increase to dentist charges

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin