THE spring charity bazaar held at 212-216 next to the Süleymaniye Mosque on Kingsland Road took place for from the Thursday, April 18th until Monday, April 22nd.

The 5-day bazaar was had stand will with foods displaying all the tastes of Anatolia, the which was arranged right next to the Süleymaniye Mosque had an number of taste homemade food to choose from such as donner kebab, cig-kofte, lahmaacun, gozelme and lots of Turkish sweets dishes.

During the Bazaar, not only did the people that joined the 5-day event enjoy the tasty foods, but the warm weather gathers people to gather to enjoy each other company and making it a day out for families and members of the community.

It also was a time in which young children helped clear up garbage and leaning the importance of our community and environment.