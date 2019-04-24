Ara Güler exhibition and panel

AN exhibition featuring the works of the late Turkish-Armenian photographer Ara Güler opened Tuesday 23 April in London.

Güler’s works include his famous Istanbul photographs and portraits of prominent British figures such as former Prime Minister Winston Churchill, film director Alfred Hitchcock and philosopher Bertrand Russell.

The exhibition of the works of Güler, hailed by the British Journal of Photography as one of the seven greatest photographers in the world, was established by the Turkish Presidency.

Britain’s Europe Minister Alan Duncan and Turkish Ambassador Umit Yalcin opened the exhibition at London’s famous art venue the Saatchi Gallery.

Duncan said he has a very simple rule as foreign minister. “When asked to do something that shows links between the U.K. and Turkey, I immediately say ‘yes’.”

While underlining that Güler is one of the best photographers in the world, Duncan said Güler never thought of himself as an artist… He saw himself as a visual historian, as a photojournalist.

On Wednesday at the Mess Room, Saatchi Gallery a panel took place with Prof. Hasan Bülent Kahraman an academic, art critic and curator based in Istanbul. Prof Kahraman is a member of the executive board of Sabanci Museum in Istanbul, Turkey, looked at the artistic style of Gülers work and analysing his photography.

The exhibition will run form the 24 April until the 5 May 2019 at the Saatchi Gallery, Duke Of York’s HQ, King’s Road, London SW3 4RY.