18 year old charged for Wood Green murder

An 18-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck in Wood Green has been charged.

Police were called to Vincent Road, Wood Green, at 8pm on 22 February to reports of a group of people fighting.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended. Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck and a second man, aged 20, were found suffering from stab wounds.

Both were treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital, but despite the efforts of doctors, 19-year-old Kamali was pronounced dead shortly after 3 am.

The condition of the 20-year-old male was subsequently deemed to be not life-threatening.

On Sunday, 21 April, police arrested Tyrell Graham, 18, (18.4.01) of St Helens Place, Waltham Forest, E10. He was charged the following day with the murder of Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck, the attempted murder of the 20-year-old man and robbery.

Graham will appear in custody on Tuesday, 23 April, at Willesden Magistrates’ Court.

The investigation by the Homicide and Major Crime Command continues.