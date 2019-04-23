18 year old charged for Wood Green murder

4 saat önce
0 139 Bir dakikadan az
Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck

An 18-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck in Wood Green has been charged.

Police were called to Vincent Road, Wood Green, at 8pm on 22 February to reports of a group of people fighting.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended. Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck and a second man, aged 20, were found suffering from stab wounds.

Both were treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital, but despite the efforts of doctors, 19-year-old Kamali was pronounced dead shortly after 3 am.

The condition of the 20-year-old male was subsequently deemed to be not life-threatening.

On Sunday, 21 April, police arrested Tyrell Graham, 18, (18.4.01) of St Helens Place, Waltham Forest, E10. He was charged the following day with the murder of Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck, the attempted murder of the 20-year-old man and robbery.

Graham will appear in custody on Tuesday, 23 April, at Willesden Magistrates’ Court.

The investigation by the Homicide and Major Crime Command continues.

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Bir Cevap Yazın

İlgili haber

4 gün önce
194

£17million funding help fight London’s knife crime

5 gün önce
291

4 years for handling stolen car parts

2 hafta önce
697

18 year old stabbed in Islington

2 hafta önce
475

Woman stabbed in the stomach near Arsenal stadium

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin