2 teens arrested for shooting journalist

Two teenage men have been arrested in connection with the killing of journalist Lyra McKee.

The pair, aged 18 and 19, were detained under the Terrorism Act.

Ms McKee, 29, was shot as she was observing rioting in Londonderry in Northern Ireland on Thursday night.

It happened in the Creggan estate. Violence broke out after raids in the nationalist Mulroy Park and Galliagh areas by police investigating dissident republican activity.

Ms McKee was standing near a police 4×4 vehicle with other journalists when she was shot.

CCTV captured her final moments in the crowd and mobile phone footage showed the suspected gunman.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said a gunman fired shots towards police officers at about 23:00 BST on Thursday.

In the video, the masked attacker leans from behind cover and appears to fire shots towards police and onlookers.

There has been widespread condemnation of the killing.

PSNI Det Supt Jason Murphy, who is leading the investigation, described Ms McKee’s death as “senseless and appalling beyond belief”.

Source: BBC