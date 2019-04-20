4 people arrested for fatal Stoke Newington stabbing

Four people arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Stoke Newington on Wednesday, 17 April have been bailed and released under investigation.

A 62-year-old man was bailed to return on a date in the middle of May.

A 33-year-old woman, a 57-year-old man and a 58-year-old man were all released under investigation.

All had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command (HMCC) are investigating and continue to appeal for witnesses and information.

Police were called at 17:47hrs on Wednesday, 17 April to reports of a stabbing at Matthias Road, Hackney.

Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service [LAS] and London’s Air Ambulance.

A man, thought to be aged in his 30s, was found suffering from a stab injury.

Police administered CPR prior to the arrival of ambulance personnel, but despite their efforts, the man sadly died at the scene at 18:10hrs.

Officers believe the victim may have been attacked in nearby Cowper Road and crime scenes are in place at both locations.

Police believe they know the identity of the deceased and next of kin have been informed. We await formal identification.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Considine of the Met’s HMCC, said: “This attack took place in the early evening, in a residential street and in broad daylight. There would have been people around and I need those people to call police. Whatever you saw, whether the fatal assault, the events leading up to it or the aftermath, it is vitally important that you call us. It is only by people working with police that we can make London safe and your call may be vital in helping us understand how a young man came to be brutally killed.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call the incident room on 0208 345 3865 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Quote CAD 5783/17APR.

To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

If any young people have information about violence or knife crime, they can visit www.fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.