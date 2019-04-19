Cuts to council services while top earners get pay rises 

COUNCILS across the UK have been facing hard cut to funding from government, this has lead to a number of cuts to services.

With hard cuts and tough decisions being made to public sectors services, data published by The TaxPayers’ Alliance shows that top earners in councils have seen their wages rise.

The data from the group has shown that the number of top earners on Enfield Council’s staff has risen by 60% in a year, saying that 16 council employees earning more than £100,000 in 2017-18 this is an increase to from 10 during the previous year.

Top earners include the chief executive, the executive director of finance, resources and customer services, and the executive director of health, housing and adult social care. The identities of 11 of the top earners were not disclosed.

The data also showed that Haringey has seven employees earning more than £100,000 this is down from eight during the previous financial year.

These include the chief executive, the director of public health and the director of housing and regeneration planning.

Three Enfield Council workers and four Haringey Council employees earn more than £150,000 – down from four and six respectively in 2016-17.

Which council has the highest earners?

The Town Hall Rich List reveals Essex had the highest number of top earners in 2017-18, with 55 workers on salaries of more than £100,000.

In London, Hackney and Lambeth councils each paid 28 employees more than £100,000.

John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said: “The average council tax bill has gone up by more than £900 over the last 20 years and spending has gone through the roof.”

“There are talented people in the public sector who are trying to deliver more for less, but the sheer scale of these packages raises serious questions about efficiency and priorities.”