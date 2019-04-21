Melisa Arslan makes Miss Teen Great Britain Semi-finals

18-year-old Melisa Arslan has fought off the competition a made it into this year Miss Teen Great Britain 2018/19. The London born, A-level student family originality from Sivas, Turkey and she is currently studying Mathematics, History and English Literature, already secured her placement at 4 different university offers for Aerospace engineering.

With this year competitions taking place over a two-day event in 20th and 21st of October at The Globe in Blackpool, the semifinal contest will be selected based on by an online selection process by the judges. The contestants will be told as the lead up to the final gets closer which one has made it to the big day.

With the grand final weekend set to be a day of celebrations finalists will be able to enjoy a Beauty Queen Challenge Day, a pyjama diva party before the final takes place with a chance of winning big prizes.

Speaking to us at Londra Gazete: “I am so excited to have made it to the semi-final, it is a great achievement” adding ‘Making it to the grand final would be a dream come true – fingers crossed I will be able to represent my hometown and win the Miss Teen Great Britain crown”