4 years for handling stolen car parts

Kardo Kader, 39 of Alnwick Road, Greenwich was found guilty following a week-long trial at Harrow Crown Court on Monday, 15 April he was jailed for four years and six months of six counts of handling stolen goods.

Police had tracked a Mercedes after it had been reported stolen in July 2018 to New Road in Rainham where they found and arrested Kader, who was in the process of taking it apart.

Officers also found that Kader was in possession of seven more vehicles, including three stolen Range Rovers and four more motorbikes – all of which had been dismantled and stashed away into storage crates.

The Range Rovers and bikes had been taken from the driveways of their owners in Enfield, Romford, Stratford, Wandsworth and Woolwich during the night without the key.

The value of motor vehicles in his possession amounted to more than £180,000.

PC Sam Kirk from the North West Command Unit, said: “Kader would knowingly buy these stolen cars to sell them on for spare parts in hope of making a profit.

“Keyless theft is a growing problem and Kader’s actions helped fuel the market for this type of crime. I am satisfied with the sentence he has received.”