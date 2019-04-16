CTCA UK: “We learned from the media the festival was cancelled”

THE CTCA UK issued a statement stating they had learned that the single Turkish Cypriot Culture Festival planned for the 30 June has been cancelled by the media.

Last week it was announced by TCT that there would not be going ahead with the single festival and both sides will be going ahead with the original plans of having two separated festivals like last year.

In a statement, CTCA UK explained: “We have learned from the media that the Turkish Cypriot Community Association and the Turkish Cypriot Football Federation decided to separate from the planned Turkish Cypriot Culture Festival on June 30 and decided to hold their own festival on 23rd June. As it is known, the parties came together in the presence of the President of TRNC Prime Minister Tufan Erhürman and reached an agreement under the conditions set forth…”

Expressing that they were invited to the meeting with Erhürman at the TRNC respective office at this meeting 4 different groups were able to reach an agreement with set conditionals set in place. Even though they have previously had a disagreement and explained these at the meeting CTCA agreed that they would work together with the group starting afresh and looking forward to a holding a single festival.

Adding “…we did not leave the table. All we did was stay true to the conditions we agreed to in the presence of the Prime Minister. We have informed them and the prime minister that we will not give up. We also stated that we will not participate in the meetings unless we have been satisfied with our terms that were agreed…

We’re still defending the only festival and we don’t want to leave the table. Within the framework of our first agreement, we are walking together with them. If they want to get off the table again as they did last year, there’s nothing we can do more than wish them success and luck”