Big names at the Excel Investors and Property Show

The London Excel Investors and Property Show takes place twice a year, the first of this year’s exhibitions took on 12-13 April. The show is one of the UK’s largest and longest running exhibition for UK & International property.

Over two days, a large audience of investors, home buyers, landlords and other residential property professionals gather to create, under one roof, the UK’s largest residential property investment, business & networking event.

Property developers from North Cyprus took to the stands in full force AKOL Development, Noyanlar Group, Afik Group and Casar Projects all showcasing one of the hidden gems of the Mediterranean offering some truly exciting investment opportunities for either private buyers or business people seeking profit opportunities.

With the developers exhibit their property and projects with a large show of interest from those that attended the two-day show, offering a wide range of luxury real estate, from villa, apartments and breathtaking beachfront proprieties on the islands sort after coastline for those looking to get their hands on a piece of paradise.

Offering investors looking to increase their portfolios and looking at the island-wide range of sectors property, business ventures and the tourism market. The established developers offer expertise and confidence for their customers looking to invest in trusted hands.