Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey to created mental health series

IT has been accounted that Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are set to join to create a TV series focusing on mental health, it was announced today.

The Duke of Sussex, 34, revealed that the programme will be a documentary series that he will co-create alongside the host. He said he hopes it will encourage those who are ‘silently suffering’ to find the courage to seek help.

It is set to be screened on the new online platform Apple TV+.

Prince Harry has spent many years working with communities throughout the UK and young people across the Commonwealth to break the stigma surrounding mental illness.

He said he aims to broaden the conversation of mental wellness to accelerate change for a more compassionate, connected and positive society.

Speaking he said: ‘I truly believe that good mental health – mental fitness – is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self.

It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times.

Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive – sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better.

I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series.”