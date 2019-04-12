Haringey Council plans to tackle fly tipping

HARINGEY council has set up a five-year plan to tack le illegal waste dumping on the borough’s streets.

The plan is to halve the number of fly tipping which currently is 24,000 a year, the high number of illegal wasted effect the whole borough with two ‘hot-spot’ have been noted as Tottenham High Road and Bruce Grove.

Looking at two ways different ways for the plan to work effectively, one being education the second enforcement. The council will target these ‘hot-spot’ areas, working with landlords, schools, residents’ associations and other groups to encourage responsible waste disposal.

A publicity campaign will be launched to boost civic pride, make people aware of the problems caused by fly-tipping and highlight the penalty faced by offenders – up to a £400 fine if they are caught by the council.

The council will also focus on improving the design of urban areas to cut fly-tipping opportunities by installing gates, fencing and temporary CCTV cameras.

A council survey showed cleanliness is a top priority for the borough’s residents – second only to safety on the list of issues that affect their day-to-day quality of life.

Fly-tipping also costs Haringey taxpayers more than £3 million per year, which has a wider impact on the local authority’s finances. By the end of the five-year period, the council hopes to have reduced the problem in their area from 39 per cent to 27 per cent.

Kirsten Hearn, the cabinet member for environment, told the meeting: “The cleanliness of our streets, open spaces and parks is something we know our residents are passionate about.

“Our new borough plan includes commitments to improve this and this fly-tipping strategy and action plan will help us deliver on this ambition