Mevlit ceremony for Denktaş and Küçük in London

ON Thursday 4 March a mevlit ceremony took place at Ramadan Mosque at Shackwell Lane in Stoke Newington, London for former TRNC President Rauf Raif Denktaş and former TRNC Prime Minister İrsen Küçük, who had recently lost his life.

The ceremony was organised Hüseyin Haşim Elbakayi, Muzaffer Gülkaya and Erkin Güney, the mevlet prayer took place along with reading and hymns.

Those in attendance were also welcomed to enjoy food and drinks prepared after the ceremony was completed.

