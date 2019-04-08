Another bloody weekend in London 1 fatally stabbing, 2 shot and endless stabbings

Enfield

A women, aged in her 20s, was found injured in the street of Edmonton, North London stabbed in the stomach on Sunday (7 April) she was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

A man was arrested nearby on suspicion of murder and he has been taken to a north London police station.

This comes a week after 5 people were stabbed across Edmonton by one man.

Suleyman Karayapi, 45, was the fifth person to be stabbed in the back in a spate of apparently random assaults in the space of just four days last week.

Islington

Another woman was also stabbed in the stomach the night before (6 April) in Islington near the Arsenals stadium, police have arrested a 23-year-old man after a carrying out a knife attack that left three injured.

Leyton

Two men in their 20s are in the hospital after a shooting in Leyton, East London. Police officers were called at 6:48 pm on Sunday (7 April) after reports of gunshots being heard. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said police cordons were in place in Francis Road and Tyndall Road.

The spokesman added that no arrests had been made and inquiries were ongoing.

The Met said: “Upon arrival, officers found two male victims in their 20s who appeared to have gunshot wounds.

“Both were taken to a London hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

“At this stage, no arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.”

Brent

Police were called to Kingsbury Road, Brent, at 9.29pm to reports of a stabbing on Saturday (6 April)

They could not find the victim or any suspects and it was later discovered the knifed teen had taken himself to hospital.

His injuries are not life-threatening.

Brixton

Saturday (6 April) also saw Lambeth MPS also reported a stabbing in Brixton and issued a stop and search order overnight.