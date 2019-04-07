Easter eggs could cause ‘real’ damage

EASTER half term will mean thousands of children being gifted chocolate Easter eggs, but the concern is growing on new Super-sized Eater eggs being sold as they have high risks to health because of the extraordinary amount of sugar they contain, campaigners have warned.

Youngsters could do ‘real’ damage, they say, if they consume an entire egg in one day – all too likely at Easter.

Cadbury’s Dairy Milk Crunchie Ultimate Easter Egg contains a whopping 330g of sugar. This is the equivalent of 17 days’ worth of sugar, based on the NHS recommendation for children aged four to six to the consumer no more than 19g in a day.

Some giant eggs, as they are described by some supermarkets online, come with up to five extra treats, which add to the total sugar content.

The National Obesity Forum has warned that super-sized Easter eggs, which can weigh more than half a kilo saying that ‘These eggs are a real risk to health.’

The NHS recommends children aged seven to 10 have no more than 24g of sugar a day, while adults should limit themselves to a maximum of 30g.

This comes after the Royal Society for Public Health warned the prominent displays of Easter eggs in every shop are an ‘unnecessary temptation’ in a nation beset by obesity.