PM to ask the EU to delay Brexit again

Prime Minister Theresa May will ask the EU for an extension to the Brexit deadline to “break the logjam” in Parliament.

The UK has until 12 April to propose a plan to the EU which must be accepted by them or it will leave without a deal.

Tonight(2 April) the PM says she wants to meet Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to agree a plan on the future relationship with the EU.

But she insisted her withdrawal agreement would remain part of the deal.

In a statement at Downing Street, May said she wanted any further extension to be “as short as possible” before 22 May so the UK does not have to take part in European elections.

She said she wanted to agree a new plan with Mr Corbyn and put it to a vote in the Commons before 10 April when the EU will hold an emergency summit on Brexit.

Adding if she and Mr Corbyn do not agree a single way forward, she proposed putting a number of options to MPs “to determine which course to pursue”.

Corbyn said he was “very happy” to meet Mrs May, and he would ensure plans for a customs union and protection of workers’ rights were on the table at the talks.

The cross-party talks offer has angered Tory Brexiteers, with Boris Johnson accusing ministers of “entrusting the final handling of Brexit to Labour”.

The former foreign secretary said Brexit was “becoming soft to the point of disintegration” and he could never agree with staying in a customs union.