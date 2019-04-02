MPs push to stop No-deal brexit A cross-party group of MPs has put forward a bill to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

A cross-party group of MPs has put forward a bill to prevent a no-deal Brexit in 10 days’ time.

If passed into law, the bill would require the PM to ask for an extension of Article 50 – which mandates the UK’s exit from the EU – beyond the current 12 April deadline.

Labour MP Yvette Cooper presented the bill – which supporters hope they can pass through the Commons in one day.

The cabinet has been meeting in Downing Street since 09:00 BST

The bill would make it UK law for the PM to ask for an extension to prevent a no-deal, but it would be up to the EU to grant it – or not.

In March, MPs voted against leaving the EU without a deal, but it was not legally binding.

Meanwhile, the EU’s chief negotiator has said a no-deal Brexit is now more likely but can still be avoided.

Michel Barnier said a long extension to the UK’s 12 April exit date had “significant risks for the EU” and a “strong justification would be needed”.

In the latest round of indicative votes on Monday (1 April), MPs voted on four alternatives to the PM’s withdrawal deal, but none gained a majority.

MPs rejected a customs union with the EU by three votes. A motion for another referendum got the most votes in favour but still lost.

The votes were not legally binding, but they had been billed as the moment when Parliament might finally compromise.

What next?

Tuesday 2 April: A five-hour cabinet meeting

Wednesday 3 April: Potentially another round of indicative votes, and Yvette Cooper's bill to be debated

Thursday 4 April: Theresa May could bring her withdrawal deal back to Parliament for a fourth vote, while MPs could also vote on Ms Cooper's bill

Wednesday 10 April : Emergency summit of EU leaders to consider any UK request for further extension

Friday 12 April: Brexit day, if UK does not seek / EU does not grant further delay

23-26 May: European Parliamentary elections

SOURCE: BBC