A warm meeting at Cobblers Coffee with Mayor Karakus

MAYOR of Enfield Saray Karakuş and members of the London Angels Cancer Association gathered together on Saturday (30 March) for a coffee morning at Cobblers Coffee, which was recently opened in Edmonton, North London.

The event, held in Cobblers Coffee, allowed for a warm atmosphere, where the group engaged in a good chat. London Angels Cancer Association talked about the issues and work they want to do move forward with the help of cancer patients.

Mustafa Soner, a co-owner of Cobblers Coffee attended the coffee morning and joined in with the conversation with the group, the event also saw a number of members of the community join, enjoying a warm drink and cakes on warm Saturday morning.

Karakuş expressed her gratitude for the warm atmosphere and expressed her thanks for the help to the London Help Angels and the owners of Cobblers Coffee.

She conveyed her well wishes to the Cobblers Coffee team, for organizing the event has put together such a warm environment for the people to come together.