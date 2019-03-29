Mayor of London’s ‘#LondonIsOpen’ bus is coming to you

EU Londoners will have a chance to get free legal advise regarding Brexit

The four-day event in which Londoners fro the EU will get a chance to get free legal advice has now started.

The Mayor of Londons campaign #LondonIsOpen is holding a mobile event in which a London bus will be traveling around the capital to selected points officer 1 to 1 and group seminars with an immigration lawyer for free.

The event states :  “Come learn more about the Settled Status application process. We’ll also guide you through our EU Londoners Hub and offer useful information leaflets in all EU languages.”

With 1 million EU citizen living in London, the Mayors message that #LondonIsOpen is to reassure and provide the questions on their legal rights as immigrants.

 

Today (29 March) they were in City Hall and Woolwich Centre Library/General Gordon Square

On Saturday 30 March they will be in:

  • Event 1- 11:30 – 13: 30: Polish Social and Cultural Association, 238-246 King St, Hammersmith, London W6 0RF
  • Event 2- 14:00 – 18:00:  Westfield Shepherd’s Bush, Ariel Way, White City, London W12 7GF

On Sunday 31 March they will be in:

  • Event 1-10:00 – 12:30: The Mall – Wood Green, 159 High Rd, Wood Green, London N22 6YQ
  • Event 2-13:00 – 15:15: Leytonstone, near Tube station, Church Lane, London E11 1HE
  • Event 3-16:00 – 18:00: Migrant Resource Centre, Berol House, 25 Ashley Road, London N17 9LJ

On Monday 1 April they will be:

  • Event 1- 10:00 – 12:00: Heathrow Airport – Bay 10 of Terminal 3 coach park, Compass Centre Nelson Rd, Longford, London, Hounslow TW6 1QG
  • Event 2-13:00 – 15: 00: Willesden Green, High road, opposite Costa Coffee, London NW10 2QD
  • Event 3- 16:00-18: 00: Latin American House – Camden, Kingsgate Place, London NW6 4TA
